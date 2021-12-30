scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 30, 2021
MUST READ

No fine in Thane for flouting traffic rules today

Thane Traffic police have announced a ‘No Traffic Challan Day’ in a bid to create awareness about traffic rules.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
December 30, 2021 1:42:26 pm
Officials said that the no challan day is being observed to remind motorists about the revised fines and encourage them to follow the traffic rules.

Motorists in Thane city will not be fined or issued an e-challan by the Thane Traffic police on Thursday for violating any of the traffic rules. However, they will have to sit through a counselling session if caught violating the rules and regulations.

Thane Traffic police have announced a ‘No Traffic Challan Day’ in a bid to create awareness about traffic rules.

According to officials, though the State Government has implemented the amended Motor Vehicle Act 2019 in the state from December 1, many motorists are still unaware of the new traffic rules and the revised fines.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Officials said that the no challan day is being observed to remind motorists about the revised fines and encourage them to follow the traffic rules.

“Motorists who will be found violating traffic rules will not be fined or issuer e-challan on December 30, 2021. However, they will be brought to the nearby/respective traffic division where they will counsel on the importance of following the traffic rules and the road safety,” said a Thane Traffic police officer.

More from Mumbai

Deputy Commissioner Balasaheb Patil has appealed to motorists to follow the traffic rules for their own as well as others’ safety.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 30: Latest News

Advertisement