No fine in Thane for flouting traffic rules today

Motorists in Thane city will not be fined or issued an e-challan by the Thane Traffic police on Thursday for violating any of the traffic rules. However, they will have to sit through a counselling session if caught violating the rules and regulations.

Thane Traffic police have announced a ‘No Traffic Challan Day’ in a bid to create awareness about traffic rules.

According to officials, though the State Government has implemented the amended Motor Vehicle Act 2019 in the state from December 1, many motorists are still unaware of the new traffic rules and the revised fines.

Officials said that the no challan day is being observed to remind motorists about the revised fines and encourage them to follow the traffic rules.

“Motorists who will be found violating traffic rules will not be fined or issuer e-challan on December 30, 2021. However, they will be brought to the nearby/respective traffic division where they will counsel on the importance of following the traffic rules and the road safety,” said a Thane Traffic police officer.

Deputy Commissioner Balasaheb Patil has appealed to motorists to follow the traffic rules for their own as well as others’ safety.