No fine for not donning masks inside private vehicles: BMC

"Instructions have been issued to all local ward officers that no fine should be imposed on people traveling in private vehicles. While in public buses, autorickshaw, taxis, passengers have to wear masks,” said a BMC official. (Representational Image)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said that no fine will be imposed on people for not wearing masks inside their private vehicles. However, those traveling in public transport must keep their masks on or they will be fined.

Currently, the BMC-deployed clean-up marshals fine people for not wearing masks even if they are sitting in their private vehicles. Many complained that civic staff have fined them for keeping masks off in their private vehicles. The BMC can penalise those without masks Rs 200 per head. The civic body’s action came as a preventive measure to stop the virus’s spread.

Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said even after getting vaccinated, people should continue wearing masks.