scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 17, 2021
Must Read

No fine for not donning masks inside private vehicles: BMC

Those traveling in public transport must keep their masks on or they will be fined.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Updated: January 17, 2021 10:47:41 pm
Covid Masks indide private vehicles, Mumbai covid mask fine, Mumbai coronavirus cases, BMC, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express news"Instructions have been issued to all local ward officers that no fine should be imposed on people traveling in private vehicles. While in public buses, autorickshaw, taxis, passengers have to wear masks,” said a BMC official. (Representational Image)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said that no fine will be imposed on people for not wearing masks inside their private vehicles. However, those traveling in public transport must keep their masks on or they will be fined.

Currently, the BMC-deployed clean-up marshals fine people for not wearing masks even if they are sitting in their private vehicles. Many complained that civic staff have fined them for keeping masks off in their private vehicles. The BMC can penalise those without masks Rs 200 per head. The civic body’s action came as a preventive measure to stop the virus’s spread.

“Instructions have been issued to all local ward officers that no fine should be imposed on people traveling in private vehicles. While in public buses, autorickshaw, taxis, passengers have to wear masks,” said a BMC official.

Click here for more

Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said even after getting vaccinated, people should continue wearing masks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 17: Latest News

Advertisement