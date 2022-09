The permissions were given to Balaji Tirupati Cinemas, Bhatia Bollywood Studios LLP and Expression studios.

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has rejected the proposal to give extension to three studios that had come up on CRZ land at Madh Islands.

The MCZMA on February 24, 2021 had given permission for six months to set up temporary structures of film sets for shooting purpose at village Eranagal in Madh at Malad West. The permissions were given to Balaji Tirupati Cinemas, Bhatia Bollywood Studios LLP and Expression studios.