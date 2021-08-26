‘No evidence of foul play’, Mumbai police close probe in Disha Salian death case

THE MUMBAI Police have closed the probe into the death of Disha Salian, who was briefly handling publicity for actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and died by suicide on June 8, 2020, a week before the actor’s death.

Police sources said the probe was closed earlier this year as no evidence of foul play had been found in the case. The police also did not find evidence to support several allegations that were made last year on social media linking Salian’s death with that of Rajput, and claims that they were both murdered. Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in his Bandra flat on June 14, 2020.

In a press conference on Wednesday, a day after his arrest and subsequent bail for remarks on Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union Minister Narayan Rane once again raked up Salian’s death and said he would get “justice” for her and ensure “the guilty are punished”.

Following the deaths of Salian and Rajput last year, Rane joined several accounts on social media platforms to claim that the two cases were linked and that a “politician” played a role in the death of Salian.

While the CBI probe into the death of Rajput has not found any foul play as yet, sources said the Mumbai police had inquired into Salian’s death as per procedures in cases where an Accidental Death Report (ADR) is registered.

Last year, a PIL by a Delhi-based lawyer seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Salian, 28, was dismissed by the Bombay High Court.

A senior officer from Mumbai Police told The Indian Express, “ Earlier this year, the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, after investigating the matter for several months, sent a report to the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) for ‘final summary’ as he was convinced that there was no foul play in her death. The documents included the post mortem report, inquest panchnama, house search panchnama and statements of her family members. The ACP then summarised the case.”

The officer said while ADRs are generally “summarised” or closed much sooner if no foul play is found, it was delayed in this case as several allegations were made soon after her death.

On the allegations that she had “partied with politicians” in the days leading to her demise, the officer said officials checked the CCTV cameras at her fiance’s building, where she had stayed for a few days before her death, and found that “in the days she was there, she just came out once to take delivery for something she had ordered.”

She did not attend any party outside, the officer said. The allegation that she was pregnant was proven wrong by the post mortem report, the officer added. Lastly, the allegation that there were no clothes on her when her body was found on the ground floor of the building was negated by the statement of Salian’s father who came to the spot soon after her death, the officer added.