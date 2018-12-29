‘No evidence against us’: Three accused seek bail in an alleged arms haul case

THREE PERSONS arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in an alleged arms haul earlier this year, sought bail before the special court on Friday.

Advertising

Sharad Kalaskar, Avinash Pawar, an employee of Mazgaon docks and Shrikant Pangarkar, a former Shiv Sena corporator, sought bail claiming that there is no direct or indirect evidence linking them to the case.

The men were arrested in August ATS claimed recovering arms and ammunition including pistols, airguns and crude bombs from the accused, alleging that they were planning to carry out attacks against persons, whom they considered were against Hindu culture.Court will hear their pleas next month.