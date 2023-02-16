No early distribution of question papers, but board to give 10 mins at end of exam

Students appearing for the Maharashtra state board examinations will get an additional 10 minutes at the end of the paper. After strong opposition to the decision to withdraw the practice of distributing question papers 10 minutes before the exam, the state board has now decided to instead give additional 10 minutes at the end of the test.

Students can use the first 10 minutes of the exam to read the question paper without having to worry about completing the paper, said state officials.

A notification was issued to this effect by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Wednesday.

“Instances of question paper images going viral on mobile phones a few minutes before exam were causing rumours of paper leak. Thus, it was decided to withdraw the practice. However, responding to students’ demands, it is now decided to add these 10 minutes to the stipulated time of the exam. For example, if the paper’s scheduled time is 11 am to 2 pm, now it will end at 2.10 pm. Question papers will be distributed in exam halls only at the time of beginning of the paper. Students have to be seated in their respective exam halls half an hour before the exam begins,” read the notification issued by the Secretary of Maharashtra State Board, Anuradha Oak.

According to the board, students get to use the first 10 minutes of the exams to read the paper as additional 10 minutes are added later for them to complete the paper without stress.

Last week, the Maharashtra State Board withdrew the almost a decade-long practice of giving question papers to students 10 minutes before the exam starts. It was introduced to help students get comfortable with the question paper and then calmly start writing answers, instead of panicking over difficult questions at the beginning of the exam.

The decision to withdraw this step was met with criticism. Students, parents and teachers complained that such a decision a week before an exam will only add to panic.

“Throughout the academic year, students are told that they will get the question paper 10 minutes before the exam. Even prelims were held in the same manner. The change in rule was adding to the stress,” said Pandurang Kengar, from the school principals’ association in Mumbai.