No ‘DJ Lavani’ shows without suitability certificate: Maharashtra targets ‘vulgarity’

The move comes amid growing complaints that performances featuring female dance performers are being staged under the label of traditional Lavani, while using film songs, DJ music and allegedly obscene dance routines.
For organisers of Maharashtra’s increasingly popular “DJ Lavani” shows, the festive season may now come with an additional hurdle: a suitability certificate. The State Stage Performance Censorship Board has directed police to ensure that public performances of Lavani and other folk forms are allowed only after organisers produce a mandatory “Suitability Certificate” for the script, announcement or synopsis.
The move comes amid growing complaints that performances featuring female dance performers are being staged under the label of traditional Lavani, while using film songs, DJ music and allegedly obscene dance routines.
In a circular dated August 14 and addressed to the Director General of Police, police commissioners and superintendents of police, the board warned that certificates issued for traditional Lavani performances were being misused to stage “obscene” performances using live DJs without obtaining the required suitability certificate.
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The board has asked police to permit public entertainment programmes — including plays, one-act plays, folk dramas, tamasha (drama), Lavani, folk music and fairs — only after verifying that organisers have obtained the certificate from the board in accordance with government directives.
The circular also makes clear that the certificate will not shield organisers from action if performers go beyond the approved content.
“If any vulgar content beyond the certified scripts/announcements/summaries is noticed in such programmes, or if complaints are received in that regard,” the board said, police can approach it for copies of the certified material and other documents required to initiate action against those concerned.
The latest directive follows a representation by Babasaheb Patil, president of the Nationalist Congress Party’s film and cultural department, seeking action against what he termed vulgar and objectionable programmes.
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Patil welcomed the board’s decision, saying it would help prevent the misuse of traditional Lavani.
The issue has gained renewed attention after a Nagpanchami procession in Battis Shirala in Sangli district last week came under scrutiny following allegations of obscene performances by female dancers. Police subsequently took action against 16 festival committees.
Over the past four to five years, live dance programmes featuring popular female performers have increasingly become a fixture at village festivals, Dahi Handi celebrations, fairs and even election campaigns across rural Maharashtra. While organisers often bill them as Lavani, performances frequently involve groups of female dancers performing to Hindi and Marathi film songs accompanied by loud DJ music.
The shows have drawn large crowds, particularly young men, and have also triggered criticism over the way dancers are presented and the nature of their performances. Traditional Lavani performers, meanwhile, have expressed concern that such programmes are blurring the distinction between the folk art form and commercial dance shows while affecting their livelihoods.
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The controversy is not new. In 2023, then Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar had urged party workers to refrain from organising such performances.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness
Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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