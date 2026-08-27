No ‘DJ Lavani’ shows without suitability certificate: Maharashtra targets ‘vulgarity’

The move comes amid growing complaints that performances featuring female dance performers are being staged under the label of traditional Lavani, while using film songs, DJ music and allegedly obscene dance routines.

For organisers of Maharashtra’s increasingly popular “DJ Lavani” shows, the festive season may now come with an additional hurdle: a suitability certificate. The State Stage Performance Censorship Board has directed police to ensure that public performances of Lavani and other folk forms are allowed only after organisers produce a mandatory “Suitability Certificate” for the script, announcement or synopsis.

The move comes amid growing complaints that performances featuring female dance performers are being staged under the label of traditional Lavani, while using film songs, DJ music and allegedly obscene dance routines.

In a circular dated August 14 and addressed to the Director General of Police, police commissioners and superintendents of police, the board warned that certificates issued for traditional Lavani performances were being misused to stage “obscene” performances using live DJs without obtaining the required suitability certificate.