No ‘dahi handi’ this year owing to threat of third Covid-19 wave: Ajit Pawar

Asking people to avoid elaborate celebrations on the occasion of Janmasthami, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar asked people to avoid “dahi handi” this year as a threat of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic looms large.

“Festivals have been a low-key affair since March 2020 owing to the pandemic. Similarly, Janmashtami celebrations also should be simple and indoors,” Pawar said. He added, “Don’t celebrate dahi handi. There is still the threat of a third Covid 19 wave. We have to take extra precautions to combat the pandemic. The government has taken the decision to not allow dahi handi after considering all aspects and interacting with all sections of the society. It is a collective decision. Therefore, it should be implemented keeping in mind the larger welfare of people.”

“Dahi handi” is an annual ritual and is a part of Janmasthami celebrations. Youths form a multi layered pyramid to break an earthen pot (handi) filled with curd which is kept several feet high. Various associations participate in the “dahi handi” competitions organized by political parties and local clubs.