Tuesday, March 01, 2022
No Covid deaths in Mumbai, 5 across state

The test positivity rate — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted in Mumbai — stood at 0.47 per cent with 16,277 tests.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 1, 2022 11:32:22 pm
Maharashtra, Maharashtra latest news, Mumbai latest news, Mumbai covid cases, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus pandemic, indian expressThe BMC has already closed down four of the Covid-19 jumbo centres at NESCO, Mulund, Dahisar and Kanjurmarg. (File)

Mumbai recorded 77 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths on Tuesday. With the gradual flattening of the pandemic curve, the city had only 757 active Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

The BMC has already closed down four of the Covid-19 jumbo centres at NESCO, Mulund, Dahisar and Kanjurmarg.

Meanwhile, the state reported 675 new cases and five deaths.

TOTAL CASES IN STATE: 78.66 lakh

New cases: 675

Total deaths: 14,37,066

New deaths: 4

TOTAL CASES IN MUMBAI: 10,55,631

New cases: 77

Total deaths: 16,691

New deaths: 0

ACTIVE CASES IN STATE: 6106

