No Covid deaths in Mumbai, 5 across state

Mumbai recorded 77 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths on Tuesday. With the gradual flattening of the pandemic curve, the city had only 757 active Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.
The test positivity rate — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted in Mumbai — stood at 0.47 per cent with 16,277 tests.
The BMC has already closed down four of the Covid-19 jumbo centres at NESCO, Mulund, Dahisar and Kanjurmarg.
Meanwhile, the state reported 675 new cases and five deaths.
TOTAL CASES IN STATE: 78.66 lakh
New cases: 675
Total deaths: 14,37,066
New deaths: 4
TOTAL CASES IN MUMBAI: 10,55,631
New cases: 77
Total deaths: 16,691
New deaths: 0
ACTIVE CASES IN STATE: 6106
