No Covid deaths in 31 districts, Maharashtra sees lowest daily tally since May 2020

Thirty-one of the 36 districts in Maharashtra didn’t register a single death due to Covid-19 on Monday. The only four districts to report deaths due to Covid-19 on the day were Pune, Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Thane.

According to data shared by the state Health Department, 889 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths due to infection were reported across Maharashtra on Monday. As many as 14 districts reported no cases on Monday and 12 districts saw cases in single digits.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, told The Indian Express this was the lowest number of cases that has been reported in Maharashtra since the first week of May 2020. “We never went below 1,000 cases across the state…This is the lowest number since the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Awate said.

Dr Archana Patil, director of the health service, said, “The state’s fatality rate is below 2 per cent without any sudden spike in cases despite the festival season. We have been able to control the fatality rate by focusing on more critical patients.”

On March 17, 2020, the state reported its first Covid-19 casualty when a 64-year-old man succumbed to the infection. As of October 25, the state has reported 1,40,028 deaths. The highest number of deaths has been recorded in Pune (19,576), followed by Mumbai (16,220).

Officials are keeping a close eye on variants of Sars-Cov-2 — the virus that causes Covid-19. “We only have to worry about new variants of the novel coronavirus. But if the situation remains the same till December, we will be able to call it ‘endemic’,” said Dr Avinash Supe, in-charge of the state Covid death committee.