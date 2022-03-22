No Covid-19 hospitalisation on Monday in Mumbai, for first time since onset of pandemic

Not a single Covid-19 patient required hospitalisation in Mumbai on Monday and this happened for the first time for a day since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Also, for 30 consecutive days, the city has not recorded a Covid-related death, said the civic body.

On Monday, 28 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 and the city has 299 active Covid-19 patients.

“For the first time since March 2020, we did not record any hospitalisation. Although the number of cases has come down drastically, we won’t have zero Covid cases as of now due to the floating population,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Mumbai News | Follow our live coverage here

Due to the rising cases of Covid-19 in European countries, the civic body has kept more than 25,000 beds as standby to handle any sudden surge in patients. “It is hard to predict if we will face another wave but we are ready with enough beds and oxygen,” said Kakani.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 99 new Covid-19 cases, but no fresh fatalities linked to the infection, while 180 more patients were discharged following recovery, leaving the state with an active tally of less than 1,300, the health department said. The state logged 99 fresh coronavirus cases, but zero fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall Covid-19 tally to 78,72,512, while the toll remained unchanged at 1,43,767, the state health department said in a bulletin.