No corruption in transfer of senior cops: Fadnavis

DEPUTY CHIEF Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also the state home minister, on Saturday said that there were no corrupt practices and total transparency was maintained during transfers of senior police officers. He blamed the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for alleged corruption and wrongdoings in police transfers.

The deputy CM was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the annual conference on Crime and Law and Order at the Center for Police Research in Pune. He said acts done by some caused a blot on the Maharashtra police.

The senior BJP leader also alleged corruption in the transfer of police officers to important positions during the previous MVA government.

During the conference, Fadnavis took a review of the current law and order scenario, which included crime trends, crime analysis of body offences, property offences, crime against women, economic offences and drug abuse. Fadnavis said that steps are being taken to increase the detection and conviction rate of cybercrimes in the state.

The state Home Minister said the police department faced challenges such as communal and religious tensions. “I have directed everyone to bring these tensions down,” he added.

“The reputation of the Maharashtra Police was tarnished by some people of late. Work should be done to restore that reputation,” he added.

Notably, then state home minister Anil Deshmukh of NCP had faced allegations of ordering Mumbai Police to collect money every month from bars and hotels, following which CBI registered a case. Deshmukh, currently out on bail, had denied the allegations raised by former Mumbai police commissioner Pram Bir Singh.

DGP Rajnish Seth and other senior officers, including commissioner of Pune City Police, Retesh Kumaarr, were also present.

Fadnavis, meanwhile, launched the Maharashtra Emergency Response Team (MERS) – Dial 112 social media integration project at the event. Under this, people can now reach the state police using social media platforms (including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and email) through the “Dial 112” system.

-With PTI inputs