scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

No corporators in BMC, Anil Parab demands interim budget

Parab demanded that the budget, to be presented by BMC commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal on Saturday, should be for a duration of only four months till the elections are held and he should not misuse his powers as administrator.

Anil Parab

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC and former minister Anil Parab on Thursday demanded that as there are no sitting corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body must present an interim budget till the elections are held and not a full-fledged budget.

Parab demanded that the budget, to be presented by BMC commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal on Saturday, should be for a duration of only four months till the elections are held and he should not misuse his powers as administrator.

There are no sitting corporators in the BMC as their terms ended on March 7 last year and following delay in the elections, Chahal was appointed administrator by the state government to run the civic body. This is the first time at least in the past three decades that an administrator will present the budget.

Parab also alleged “cartelisation” in the BMC when it came to awarding contracts.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 2, 2023: Know about Union Budget 2023-24
UPSC Key- February 2, 2023: Know about Union Budget 2023-24
Adani contagion spreads as Indian benchmark nears correction
Adani contagion spreads as Indian benchmark nears correction
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...

Locust attack coming, says Raut Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai on February 10, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut pointed out that there was no allocation in the Union Budget for Maharashtra and also termed the central ministers’ visit as a “locust attack on the state”.

“For the past few years, a conspiracy is on to degrade Mumbai and Maharashtra industrially and economically, which is reflected in the Union Budget. The locust attack of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers is coming to Mumbai. Deputy Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) is making big announcements. But these announcements are being made with an eye on the BMC elections,” Raut said.

More from Mumbai

“The Prime Minister is coming to Mumbai twice in a month. However, what they are bringing and giving to Mumbai is a mystery,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 02:54 IST
Next Story

Ahead of G20 summit, a new challenge for Delhi’s officials: Handling pigeons, stray dogs

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close