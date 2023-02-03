No corporators in BMC, Anil Parab demands interim budget

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC and former minister Anil Parab on Thursday demanded that as there are no sitting corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body must present an interim budget till the elections are held and not a full-fledged budget.

Parab demanded that the budget, to be presented by BMC commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal on Saturday, should be for a duration of only four months till the elections are held and he should not misuse his powers as administrator.

There are no sitting corporators in the BMC as their terms ended on March 7 last year and following delay in the elections, Chahal was appointed administrator by the state government to run the civic body. This is the first time at least in the past three decades that an administrator will present the budget.

Parab also alleged “cartelisation” in the BMC when it came to awarding contracts.

Locust attack coming, says Raut Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai on February 10, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut pointed out that there was no allocation in the Union Budget for Maharashtra and also termed the central ministers’ visit as a “locust attack on the state”.

“For the past few years, a conspiracy is on to degrade Mumbai and Maharashtra industrially and economically, which is reflected in the Union Budget. The locust attack of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers is coming to Mumbai. Deputy Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) is making big announcements. But these announcements are being made with an eye on the BMC elections,” Raut said.

“The Prime Minister is coming to Mumbai twice in a month. However, what they are bringing and giving to Mumbai is a mystery,” he said.