No construction within 1 km of SGNP, commissioners of Mumbai, Thane told

The member secretary of the eco sensistive zone at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Girija Desai, has written to the commissioners of Mumbai, Thane, Vasai-Virar and Mira Bhayander on August 24, informing them that no new construction will be allowed within 1 km of the park on account of the area being an eco sensitive zone. On June 3, Supreme Court had prevented new constructions within 1 km of all national parks.

Desai, also the deputy conservator of Thane territorial division, said, “In a meeting held on July 25, it was decided that no new construction will be allowed within 1 km of SGNP, as per the SC order.”

She added that in cases where a builder has received commencement certificate to begin a project at SGNP, he will have to approach the principal chief conservator of forests.

When contacted, BMC additional commissioner P Velarasu said, “There is a blanket ban on undertaking construction within 1 km of SGNP as it is an eco sensitive zone… We are not taken up any new construction proposal for approval. The proposals that have been already approved need permission from the principal chief conservator of forests.”

Velarasu used to head the committee deliberating whether to allow constructions at eco sensitive zones.

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “We are issuing letters of intent for new projects, but not giving commencement certificates to begin constructions.”

Niranjan Hiranandani, vice-chairman of National Real Estate Development Council, said, “When the national park is at the centre of a city like Mumbai, there will be a challenge. The SGNP is right in between Mumbai and Thane. For the entire country, this (SC) order is very good.”

Advertisement

Maintaining that Mumbai has an unique issue of having a national park within its city limit, Mumbai North East MP Manoj Kotak said, “This order affects lakhs of people. We will consult legal experts and see what can be done while maintaining the ecological balance.”

Hitesh Thakkar, vice-president of NAREDCO West, added, “While ecology is important, creating homes for home-seekers is equally important. The need of the hour is a sustainable policy, which resolves both requirements – to ensure no speed-breakers along the path to creating housing and also ensuring ecological balance.”

North Mumbai MP Gopal Shetty maintained that Mumbai must get exemptions, as it has many buildings located near the national park.