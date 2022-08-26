scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

No construction within 1 km of SGNP, commissioners of Mumbai, Thane told

Girija Desai, the member secretary of the eco sensistive zone at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, said that in cases where a builder has received commencement certificate to begin a project at SGNP, he will have to approach the principal chief conservator of forests.

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park (File)

The member secretary of the eco sensistive zone at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Girija Desai, has written to the commissioners of Mumbai, Thane, Vasai-Virar and Mira Bhayander on August 24, informing them that no new construction will be allowed within 1 km of the park on account of the area being an eco sensitive zone. On June 3, Supreme Court had prevented new constructions within 1 km of all national parks.

Desai, also the deputy conservator of Thane territorial division, said, “In a meeting held on July 25, it was decided that no new construction will be allowed within 1 km of SGNP, as per the SC order.”

She added that in cases where a builder has received commencement certificate to begin a project at SGNP, he will have to approach the principal chief conservator of forests.

When contacted, BMC additional commissioner P Velarasu said, “There is a blanket ban on undertaking construction within 1 km of SGNP as it is an eco sensitive zone… We are not taken up any new construction proposal for approval. The proposals that have been already approved need permission from the principal chief conservator of forests.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...Premium
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...Premium
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...

Velarasu used to head the committee deliberating whether to allow constructions at eco sensitive zones.

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “We are issuing letters of intent for new projects, but not giving commencement certificates to begin constructions.”

Niranjan Hiranandani, vice-chairman of National Real Estate Development Council, said, “When the national park is at the centre of a city like Mumbai, there will be a challenge. The SGNP is right in between Mumbai and Thane. For the entire country, this (SC) order is very good.”

Advertisement

Maintaining that Mumbai has an unique issue of having a national park within its city limit, Mumbai North East MP Manoj Kotak said, “This order affects lakhs of people. We will consult legal experts and see what can be done while maintaining the ecological balance.”

Hitesh Thakkar, vice-president of NAREDCO West, added, “While ecology is important, creating homes for home-seekers is equally important. The need of the hour is a sustainable policy, which resolves both requirements – to ensure no speed-breakers along the path to creating housing and also ensuring ecological balance.”

More from Mumbai

North Mumbai MP Gopal Shetty maintained that Mumbai must get exemptions, as it has many buildings located near the national park.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 11:46:58 pm
Next Story

Principal of government college removed for ‘caste-based remarks’ against student

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra in action after missing CWG

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra in action after missing CWG

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

Premium
8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’

Premium
Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement