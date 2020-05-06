No communal angle in attack on Chembur man: Mumbai police

Mumbai police said the attack was owing to a local rivalry. (Representational Image) Mumbai police said the attack was owing to a local rivalry. (Representational Image)

Two days after a 34-year-old man was attacked at Chembur’s Tilak Nagar area in Mumbai on Sunday and four arrests made in the case, police is in the process of pulling down a video shared on Twitter that is communalising the incident. The video shows injuries sustained by the man, identified as Surendra Singh Rana.

Mumbai police said the attack was owing to a local rivalry. “We are getting the video taken down,” a senior IPS officer told The Indian Express.

The video has been tweeted by Maninder Sirsa who identifies himself as the national spokesman of Akali Dal and president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. It was shared over 9,000 times.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm Sunday when Rana, his younger brother Inder Singh, and their friend Masood Shaikh were sitting near a public toilet run by their father. An office said Inder has a previous criminal record and had been externed from the area. “They were distributing masks and asked a local Salim Siddique to wear a mask. He refused to do so and an argument broke out between them following which they attacked Siddique,” an officer said.

Later in the day, Inder had an argument with another hawker from the area and allegedly roughed him up. On Sunday night, Siddique and the hawker teamed up to take revenge along with three others. “They went to Surendra’s house armed with axes and bamboos. While Inder was missing, they attacked Surendra and fled from the spot,” said senior Inspector, Tilak Nagar PS, Sushil Kamble.

“All four have been arrested. There is no communal angle in the fight. Both the accused and victim are locals. In fact, Inder was externed and hence should not have been present in the area as well. A case will be registered against him as well,” Kamble added

