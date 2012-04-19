No committee in place,heritage goes abegging

Mumbai  with its unique blend of Victorian,Indo-Saracenic and Art deco architecture  was the first city in the country to put in place the shield of heritage legislation 17 years ago. However,on the occasion of World Heritage Day on Wednesday,the city finds itself shorn off its heritage panel,list and regulations.

Municipal Commissioner Subodh Kumar has written to the state government,asking it to immediately appoint a new Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC). Presenting an alternative that has set the alarm bells ringing,Kumar has asked the government to modify the very rules that make the heritage panels nod mandatory in case of repairs or reconstruction of listed heritage structures. The commissioner has written that since rules do not allow any work to be carried out in the listed structures or precincts without the panels nod,the proposals have piled up. He has asked that he should be allowed to directly approve the proposals until a new panel is in place, said a senior state government official.

The city has been without a heritage committee  for the first time since it was formed in 1995  since July last year when the last panels term expired only because the Chief Minister has not yet taken a decision on a new panel.

Over 40 proposals are now stuck due to this. These include proposals for restoration as in the case of Opera House listed as an endangered architectural site in 2012 World Monuments Watch. Other pending proposals include modernisation projects or those seeking repair permission for residential or commercial establishments.

The MHCC  comprising architects,historians,environmentalists and heritage activists  recommends proposals to the BMC chief for conservation or redevelopment of structures or precincts that are of historical,aesthetic,architectural and cultural significance. It has experts who look at each proposal from the heritage,architectural relevance to urban history and sociological perspective to determine its cultural value, said Vikas Dilawari,former heritage panel member and conservation architect.

He said ignoring the combined wisdom of these experts and assigning the power to the municipal commissioner would set a bad precedent besides showing the low priority assigned to heritage preservation. If the term of the old committee is over,a new one should be put in place at once else the old one should be allowed to continue till a decision is taken,

The government and BMC have also been dragging their feet on notifying the revised heritage regulation and lists. The last MHCC had fleshed out the old five-page heritage rules into 25-page norms,making heritage conservation more participatory. It had also proposed several progressive steps like setting up of a heritage conservation fund,punitive action against those who damage heritage properties and 50 per cent property tax waiver for owners of heritage properties.

Another much-delayed move awaiting the nod of the state and BMC is the decision to notify the list of 900 structures and precincts from the suburbs and include them in the existing list of 600-odd heritage structures in the island city.

