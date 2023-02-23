No clarity on MPSC exam postponement, students confused about what’s next

Nearly a month since Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wrote to the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), requesting that the new exam pattern be delayed, there has been no clarity on the issue from the Commission. The MPSC exam, meanwhile, is only three months away.

Maharashtra has witnessed multiple protests by MPSC aspirants across the state against the implementation of the new exam pattern from 2023. According to them, considering the years of preparation required for the competitive examinations, only a year’s notice is inadequate to prepare for the 2023 exam in a new pattern.

MPSC aspirants across the state have protested the 2023 implementation of the new exam pattern, as well as written multiple letters to the Commission requesting that its implementation be delayed until 2025. They have held protests in different parts of the state, with the biggest one in Pune in January.

Following the protests, CM Shinde had declared that the state government will write to the Commission, requesting that the examination with the new pattern be delayed to 2025. The announcement had provided relief to thousands of MPSC aspirants.

“But there has been no further clarity. Neither has the commission issued any notification nor has the government issued any communication. In all this, the upcoming exam is round the corner. It is only resulting in panic and stress among aspirants who are confused about how to prepare for the exams,” said Mahesh Gharbude, from Spardha Pariksha Samanvay Samiti, an association of MPSC aspirants active in Pune. The organisation was part of the protest held in Pune in January.

Shinde on Wednesday said the state government stands firmly with the agitating students, and it has already sent letters to the Commission. “Their demand to implement the new exam pattern from 2025 is rightful and just. We have already given a letter to the Commission for the same. We again gave the letter on Tuesday,” he said in Mumbai.

The continued uncertainty is making students wonder if the commission is really going to delay the exam. A section of aspirants has continued its protest in Pune due to the confusion.

With the changes, the MPSC main exam would be similar to UPSC exam.

Candidates say that while this helps them prepare for both exams, in the initial years it gives a clear advantage to those preparing for UPSC.