No citizen can deal with govt officials in unruly manner: Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court, while granting anticipatory bail to a man from Pune district, booked for unruly behaviour and assaulting officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), recently imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the accused, to be utilised for the welfare of a gram panchayat.

After accused Pravin Sahebrao Bhogawade expressed repentance over his act, the court said that a normal citizen, however serious his grievance may be, shall not be permitted to deal with government officials in the manner in which Bhogawade had reacted.

Justice Bharati H Dangre was on May 24 hearing the anticipatory bail plea filed by Bhogawade, apprehending arrest in connection with an FIR registered by the Ranjangaon MIDC police station in Pune district.

As per the FIR – lodged based on a complaint filed by an assistant engineer of MSEDCL – the matter was related to a quarrel that took place on February 26 after the disconnection of certain feeder lines, following which many villagers, including Bhogawade, had gathered.

The complainant said that while he was discharging his duty as a public servant, Bhogawade indulged in unruly behaviour and levelled serious allegations against him and other staff members. Bhogawade also allegedly abused and threatened them. He further pushed the complainant and assaulted him.

Advocate Ravindra Pachundkar, appearing for Bhogawade, said that his client is repenting and that the incident took place as he was feeling anxious. Pachundkar added that Bhogawade is young, without criminal antecedents, and is willing to cooperate with the investigation officer.

However, Additional Public Prosecutor Prajakta P Shinde, appearing for the police, said submitted that Bhogawade keeps on having confrontations with officials and had indulged in a similar act when Covid-19 guidelines were in operation.

Justice Dangre accepted Bhogawade’s assurance and directed his release on bail in the event of his arrest. The court also directed him to pay Rs 25,000 to Ganegaon Khalsa Gram Panchayat in Shirur taluka within eight weeks. The amount is to be utilised for the welfare of the people from the gram panchayat.