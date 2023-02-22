scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
No chargesheet against Kishori Pednekar till March 30: Bombay HC

Pednekar, in her petition seeking to quash the FIR, claimed that she has been falsely implicated when it came to forging documents.

Former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Mumbai Police not to file a chargesheet till March 30 in connection to the FIR lodged against former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar after she was accused of illegally possessing six flats in a Worli Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project and forging signatures of a true beneficiary of the scheme.

Pednekar, in her petition seeking to quash the FIR, claimed that she has been falsely implicated when it came to forging documents. She also alleged malafide and political vendetta behind the police complaint filed against her. The sessions court had granted Pednekar anticipatory bail in the case on January 23.

Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Prithviraj K Chavan went on to ask Nirmal Nagar police station in Bandra not to file a chargesheet till the next date of hearing on March 30.

Pednekar, along with four others, were booked last month for allegedly cheating the SRA. The case was registered on a complaint filed by an official from SRA, who alleged that Pednekar, who was never allotted any unit at the Gomata Janata SRA project in Worli, flouted norms and rented out three units from the project in a 10-year period, which was against norms.

Pednekar, through advocate Sudeep Pasbola, had claimed that the police complaint was tainted with malafide, politically-motivated and made with an ulterior motive. In 2020, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had moved HC alleging that Pednekar had illegally used tenements in the SRA project by misusing her position as a councilor, and as a mayor, for a company owned by her and her family.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 04:18 IST
Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
