No changes in restrictions in effect in Mumbai, says police

The Mumbai Police late Thursday clarified that there were no changes in the restrictions in effect in the city after a notice issued by it under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on Wednesday, extending the prohibitory orders till September 30, led to confusion.

The police top brass said the notice was merely an extension of an earlier one issued under Section 144 — prohibitory orders restricting movement of people.

The confusion started after a notice under under Section 144 was issued by DCP (Operations) Shahaji Umap on Wednesday, extending the restrictions in place till September 30.

Mumbai Police spokesperson, DCP N Ambika, said: “DCP (Operations) has issued an order under Section 144 of the CrPC yesterday, which will be applicable in Mumbai city till September 30. It is issued as per the guidelines received from the state government on August 31 regarding easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening of lockdown (Mission Begin Again)… no new/fresh restrictions have been imposed by the Mumbai Police.”

A senior officer added: “The order issued under Section 144 is a mere extension of our previous order (issued on August 31). No new restrictions have been imposed.”

