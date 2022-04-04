No cabinet decision to call for October 11 bandh over Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Maharashtra govt to Bombay High Court

The Maharashtra home department on Monday submitted before the Bombay High Court that no decision was taken by the state cabinet on the statewide bandh on October 11, 2021, which was called in solidarity with the farmers’ protests and condemning the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

The state government filed an affidavit in response to the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by senior citizens, including retired police officer Julio Ribeiro, which said that the bandh, called by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Congress and the Shiv Sena caused a loss of nearly Rs 3,000 crore to the public exchequer and same should be declared ‘illegal and unconstitutional”.

The Mumbai police also submitted that the state government cannot be held liable for the losses mentioned in the petition and sought dismissal of the PIL.

The high court will conduct the final hearing of the PIL on June 20.

During earlier hearings, a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik had asked if restraining political parties from organising bandhs would have any effect and if the same could be implemented.

On February 8, the bench gave the Maharashtra government and the ruling parties in the state three more weeks to file its reply to a PIL that challenged the October 11 bandh called by the ruling coalition in the state. Notably, the court had stated that “consequences will follow” if the respondents failed to reply in time.

The affidavit filed by Sanjay Khedekar, deputy secretary of the state home department, read: “After perusing the copy of the minutes of the state cabinet meeting held on October 6, 2021, it is seen that as per the said minutes, no cabinet decision was taken at State government to call for a statewide bandh on October 11, 2021. …the state cabinet has only expressed grief and offered its condolences and tributes to the farmers who died in the unfortunate incident that took place at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.”

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police filed an affidavit through Sanjay Latkar, deputy commissioner of police (operations), enumerating the steps it has taken for bandobast on the streets of the city to ensure no untoward incident took place and law and order are maintained.

“…The state government was prompt, diligent and alert in ensuring that the law and order situation is maintained and no harm and injury are caused to the body and property of the citizens” the affidavit stated.

The Mumbai police said that the moment the state government received knowledge about the peaceful bandh calls from the three political parties, the state machinery immediately set into motion and took necessary steps to ensure that the law and order situation is maintained in the Mumbai district by making necessary arrangements and providing additional bandobast to the police force.

The affidavit referred to preventive actions taken by the police through first information reports (FIRs) or non-cognizable (NC) offence and by arresting or retaining miscreants.

The affidavit listed out the cases registered by them after the incident adding that apart from those, the police did not receive any further complaints. It said that 63 preventive actions were taken across various police stations under section 149 (police to prevent cognisable offence) of the CrPC.

It added that out of the 46 accused, 16 were arrested under various provisions of IPC and Mumbai Police Act (MPA) and property loss worth Rs 3,500 was caused as the glass of BEST bus was damaged in the city. It added that 113 actions were taken under section 69 (restraining persons not conforming with police order) of the MPA.

“…the incidents alleged by the petitioners on the basis of newspaper reports were never reported by the aggrieved persons, if any, to the concerned police stations apart from the ones mentioned above” Latkar stated.

The bandh followed the October 3 incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, in which a convoy of vehicles, including one owned by Union minister Ajay Mishra, allegedly ran over a group of protesting farmers.