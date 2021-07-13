No Cabinet berth for Pritam Munde, more BJP office-bearers resign

Pankaja Munde will hold a meeting with office-bearers from Beed, her home district, at her Worli office in Mumbai on Tuesday.(Express File Photo By Pavan Khengre)

Around 80 supporters of national BJP secretary Pankaja Munde and her sister, Beed MP Pritam Munde Khade, have resigned from various posts in local bodies of Beed and Ahmednagar till Monday. The resignations are in protest against the non-inclusion of Khade in the Union Cabinet during the recent reshuffle.

Although majority of the people who have quit hold posts in local bodies of Beed – the home turf of the sisters – 11 office-bearers in neighbouring Ahmednagar have also resigned in solidarity.

Over the two days till Sunday, 49 office-bearers in various local bodies had resigned in Beed. The number has gone up to nearly 80 now, said party insiders.

Beed BJP president Rajendra Mhaske said: “Pankaja Munde will hold a meeting on Tuesday. I will hand over all the resignation letters to her and seek her guidance.”

The state BJP dismissed the development as an spontaneous reaction from Pritam’s supporters. Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, said, “Pankaja Munde is not unhappy. She is not putting political pressure on the party. She attended the national secretaries’ meeting in Delhi convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda on Monday.”

“The supporters display their disappointment in public, which is natural in politics. But Pankaja Munde will talk to them and things will be fine,” he added.

A BJP insider said: “Munde’s participation in meeting convened by Modi and Nadda is a signal that she is not going to confront the organisation beyond a point.”

“Although local leaders and supporters have resigned in large numbers, no elected MLA or MP have come out in open to express solidarity with the Mundes,” said a party leader.