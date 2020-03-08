No bidders for Mumbai Eye project, MMRDA extends tender deadline till March 20

The MMRDA has extended the date of submission from March 6 till March 20. The MMRDA has extended the date of submission from March 6 till March 20.

After receiving no response from bidders for the construction of a replica of London Eye in Mumbai, the Metro Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has extended the date for submission of Expression of Interest.

Sources in the MMRDA said interested bidders’ questions regarding more land requirement and viability of commercial exploitation of the project were not answered properly by the authority in a pre-bid meeting.

After getting a nod from the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the MMRDA had floated a global tender for Expression of Interest in January. The tender was for the design, construction and operation of a 630-feet giant wheel. The Mumbai Eye is planned on a prime land in Bandra Bandstand, facing Mithi river.

“In order to get a better response, we have extended the dates of tender. This is a unique structure for which time is needed…,” said an MMRDA spokesperson.

On February 12, a pre-bid meeting of interested bidders was held at MMRDA office, which was attended by 20 representatives from eight companies. Questions were raised about the size of the plot at Bandra Reclamation, among others.

Bidders had raised the issue that the proposed land was not enough for the construction of Mumbai Eye. Questions regarding the project feasibility report, height and timeline for construction, parking requirements at the site, revenue structure and the planning authority to monitor the project were also raised in the meeting.

MMRDA sources said the response from the authority to the questions was not satisfactory. The meeting was attended by Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Infrastructure, Esselworld, Deverus Advisory Services, Dhru Consultancy Services, Parkash Amusement and Hiten Sethi & Associates.

