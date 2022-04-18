No bhajans on loudspeakers near mosques around azaan call: Nashik commissioner

Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey on Monday issued a directive stating that no one will be allowed to play bhajan or songs on loudspeaker within 15 minutes span before and after the call of azaan in the radius of 100 meters of any mosques that appears under the jurisdiction of Nashik police commissionerate. Pandey also issued a directive to religious places in the city instructing them to take permission for usage of loudspeakers by May 3 failing which legal action will be taken against those violating the rule which includes being “externed or detained by police”. The directive was in response to an “ultimatum” given by MNS president Raj Thackeray that repercussions would follow if speakers on mosques were not removed by May 3.

The order issued by the Nashik Police Commissioner read: “Every church, temple, gurudwara and mosque will have to file an application at Nashik police commissionerate seeking permissions to use loudspeakers. This order will come into effect from 3 May 2022.”

Pandey said, “Giving azaan is identified as a customary right and if any feels that this right is coming in the way of legal right that person is requested to appeal in court and if the court approves then present the order copy before the police after which necessary changes shall be made.”

Even as the Nashik Police’s is the only Commissionerate to come out with such an order, the Maharashtra government will be relying on provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000 to wade through the controversy stoked by political parties in the state over the use of loudspeakers by mosques.

The act has specific sections related to the use of loudspeakers and public address systems, which will be part of the policy that will be adopted by the state government to respond to allegations of the government favouring a particular community. Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) will also be talking to police commissioners and district superintendents across the state on Tuesday to discuss the strategy to be followed in the face of threats of possible violence in the state.

The state home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Monday held a meeting with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the approach of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on the issue. Patil further told the media that the state DGP Rajnish Seth and Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey would meet to draft guidelines over the use of loudspeakers in the state. Sources said that Seth was going to meet Pandey on Tuesday to discuss the issue.

A senior IPS officer said, “There is already an act in place that deals with issues like the use of speakers and public address systems. The provisions apply to members of all communities. We will be checking if the rules are being followed and if not, it will be re-emphasised. However, the job of ensuring that the law is followed rests with the law enforcement agency. If anyone tries to act on their own, action will be taken against him.”

The officer said that whether it is azaan or Hanuman Chalisa, rules have to be followed. “If anyone uses these loudspeakers without taking permission, action will be taken against them as per law.” When asked if police will be taking any pre-emptive action against any political party, the official said, “As of now there has been no illegal act so we cannot take any action. If anyone acts in an illegal manner, action will be taken.”