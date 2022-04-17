No bail for lawyer held in Sharad Pawar house attack case

A magistrate’s court has rejected the bail application of lawyer Gunratna Sadavarte, arrested for allegedly orchestrating a purported attack at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar in South Mumbai.

Special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat had opposed bail to Sadavarte stating that the investigation in the case is still on. He had submitted that Sadavarte’s wife, who is also named as an accused in the case, is yet to be interrogated and granting him bail may hamper the investigation.

Sadavarte, who was representing a section of the protesting Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees, was sent to judicial custody last week. ENS