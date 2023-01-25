scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
No action against actor Rakhi Sawant till February 1: Bombay High Court

Rakhi Sawant
THE BOMBAY High Court on Tuesday asked the Mumbai Police to continue the relief of ‘ no coercive action’ against Rakhi Sawant till February 1 in a case filed by a model, who complained that the actor had circulated inappropriate videos and photos of her.

According to the prosecution, the applicant (Sawant) had allegedly made derogatory comments about the complainant (model). After the model sought time to file an intervention application opposing Sawant’s plea, a single-judge bench of Justice MS Karnik directed police to continue the relief from arrest to Sawant till February 1, when the next hearing has been scheduled.

On Monday, the HC had asked police not to take ‘coercive steps’ against Sawant till Tuesday, and sought to know from lawyers representing the state government as to whether the investigating officer required Sawant to visit the police station. The court had also asked Sawant’s lawyer to confirm whether the video in question was deleted by Sawant from her cellphone.

A sessions court had earlier observed that “prima facie, material available was against the Sawant and she had not been cooperating with the investigating agency, therefore no case of anticipatory bail was made out”. On this, the HC bench said the sessions court judge had ‘wrongly rejected her pre-arrest bail plea. Advocates Sushil and Sanjay Mishra for the applicant submitted that Sawant had cooperated with the probe and so, should be protected from the arrest.

APP Gavand said the police would not arrest Sawant till the next hearing on February 1.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 02:19 IST
