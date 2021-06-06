NMMC extends global tender deadline for 3rd time

Beneficiaries wait for their turn outside vaccination room at the NMMC hospital in Navi Mumbai of Saturday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

THE NAVI Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), which had floated a global tender for procuring Covid-19 vaccines last month, on Saturday for the third time extended the tender deadline for another week.

After Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation floated a global Expression of Interest for procurement of one crore vaccine for Mumbai on May 16, the NMMC too had floated a tender for procuring four lakh doses.

Though NMMC had received two responses, the respondents were found ineligible to participate in the bid and had no authorisation to supply vaccines, officials said.

Now, the tender deadline has been extended till June 12. Officials said the company to be granted the tender will have to deliver vaccines within two weeks of the issue of the work order.

NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said, “We have extended the tender deadline for the third time and are approaching Dr Reddy’s, which is an authorised dealer of Sputnik V vaccine, to participate in the bid.”