NMMC, CIDCO join hands for work on Palm Beach road extension

According to CIDCO, it had planned the 21.2-km Palm Beach road to Airoli in 2004.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and CIDCO will undertake the extension of Palm Beach road from Ghansoli to Airoli, jointly bearing the cost of the Rs 250 cr project.

The extension work on the stretch measuring 1.94 km will be carried out by constructing roads and bridges and is expected to improve the connectivity of Ghansoli and Airoli node apart from reducing traffic snarls for commuters.

“The extension of Palm Beach road from Ghansoli to Airoli is likely to reduce traffic congestion for commuters travelling from CBD Belapur to Mumbai or Thane. With an aim to stimulate this project, CIDCO has decided to assist NMMC by contributing partly the cost of the project,” said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and Managing director of CIDCO.

According to CIDCO, it had planned the 21.2-km Palm Beach road to Airoli in 2004. It has, so far, managed to complete a 19.20 km stretch from CBD Belapur to Ghansoli. Work on the 1.94-km stretch between Vashi and Airoli is yet to be completed.

CIDCO has clarified that it will not contribute any amount over Rs 125 crore for the work, adding that if the cost of the project increases, the civic body will be responsible for the preparation of a thorough project report and obtaining of necessary permissions. The amount will be transferred only after completion of the project, it added.