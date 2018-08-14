NMIA: Unhappy with CIDCO school, residents to celebrate Independence Day in old building

As a mark of protest against the City Industrial and Development Corporation (CIDCO) that has allegedly failed to provide adequate facilities in the new school, Kohli, Kopar, Vaghivaliwada and Varchaole residents will celebrate Independence Day in the former Zilla Parishad school buildings. As many as 350 students are expected to hoist the Tricolour on August 15 in their old schools.

“We were waiting to hear from CIDCO authorities on our demands for the new school. Neither have they provided water facilities to us, nor have they assigned security guards. We have decided to hold our Independence Day celebrations in our former schools, run by the Zilla Parishad. The activities would be conducted in the schools of the respective villages,” said Prem Patil, a resident of Kopar village.

To ensure speedy rehabilitation of the project-affected people, the CIDCO had built a school in Chinchpad village in Pushpaknagar node where plots had been offered to residents.

