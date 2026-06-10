Shinde not invited to NMIA Shivaji statue unveiling, Sena raises issue in Cabinet

The absence of Shinde from the event triggered a political row, with leaders of the Shinde-led Sena alleging that the Deputy Chief Minister had not been invited despite the programme being held in Thane district. (File Photo)

The controversy over Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde allegedly not being invited to Saturday’s unveiling of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue at Navi Mumbai International Airport reached the Cabinet on Tuesday, with ministers from the Shinde-led Sena expressing their dissatisfaction and demanding action against officials responsible for the lapse.

Sources said Sena ministers raised the issue before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the Cabinet meeting and questioned how Shinde, who is also the guardian minister of Thane district, was allegedly left out of the event.

The ministers demanded action against officials from CIDCO, the Protocol Department, and airport authorities, alleging that Shinde had not been invited to the programme.