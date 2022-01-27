SC protects Maha BJP MLA Nitesh Rane from arrest for 10 days, refuses pre-arrest bail plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Maharashtra Police not to arrest BJP MLA Nitish Rane for ten days in connection with an attempt to murder case lodged against him last month in Sindhudurg district.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India NC Ramana, Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli upheld a previous Bombay High Court order, refusing pre-arrest bail for Rane. Instead, the apex court asked him to surrender before the trial court and seek regular bail.

The Bombay High Court on January 17 had refused to grant pre-arrest bail to Rane in the case, noting that a balance was needed between conflicting considerations of personal liberty and a proper investigation in the matter. The court also rejected the anticipatory bail plea of co-accused Sandesh alias Gotya Sawant. However, it allowed pre-arrest bail to another accused, Manish Dalvi.

The case against Nitesh relates to an alleged road rage incident on December 18, last year. The complainant, 44-year-old Santosh Parab, claimed that an Innova car without a number plate hit his bike. Parab alleged that he was assaulted by the car’s occupants and heard one of them tell another person that they “should inform Gotya Sawant and Nitesh Rane”.

Nitesh moved the Bombay High Court after a Sindhudurg special judge on December 30, 2021, rejected his pre-arrest bail plea, in which he claimed he had been booked “out of political rivalry”.

With PTI inputs