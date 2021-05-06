Nitin Raut seeks revival of defunct firm to manufacture drugs, oxygen

In a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Energy Minister and NCP leader Nitin Raut has sought that the Maharashtra Antibiotic and Pharmaceutical Limited (MAPL) in Nagpur MIDC be revived to set up manufacturing units for drugs and medical oxygen as well as a jumbo Covid-19 hospital.

Raut, also the Nagpur district Guardian Minister, pointed out the infrastructure of MAPL was laying idle, which could be immediately converted into a hospital and a large medical oxygen production unit. “Also, life saving drugs and vaccines can be produced in a very short period.”

The MAPL was started in 1980 through a joint venture between the state government and Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL). While Maharashtra State Industrial and Investment Corporation Limited has a 33 per cent stake in MAPL, HAL has 59 per cent and IDBI 8 per cent stakes. The company shut down in 1995-96.