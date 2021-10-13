Nitin Raut cautions Maharashtra residents to use electricity sparingly

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut Tuesday advised residents of the state to use electricity sparingly and said there will be no load shedding due to shortage of coal.

“Currently, Maharashtra is facing a shortage of 3,000 MW per day. I urge citizens to use electricity very cautiously between peak hours of 6-10 in the morning and evening,” Raut said.

He said the government has been in touch with Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Power Minister R K Singh for the past two months

At present, the units in Maharashtra generate 13,186 MW per day and the state also purchases power from private companies. Four units belonging to the state government are closed due to lack of coal and three due to maintenance issues.

Raut also blamed Coal India for the present crisis. “The coal that we are getting is not of good quality. Because of Coal India’s inefficiency, there is shortage of coal,” he said.