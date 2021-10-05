Mumbai-Nashik highway project will be completed in 2.5 years, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for twelve national highway stretches worth Rs 1,678 crore and extending up to 206 km in Nashik on Monday, and announced that Rs 5,000 crore will be spent on the Mumbai-Nashik highway.

“Rs 5,000 crore will be spent on the Mumbai-Nashik highway. The journey between Mumbai and Nashik will be covered in just two hours. The project will be completed within two and a half years,” he said. Currently it takes about 3 hours and 35 minutes to cover the 166.2 km Mumbai-Nashik stretch.

The minister said he also wants to address the noise pollution created by vehicle horns. “The in-built horns in vehicles generate harsh sounds that are loud and unfriendly to the ears. It also irritates the mind. Therefore, the government has planned to replace them with more friendly horns,” he said, suggesting that in future all vehicles could utilise the sounds of Indian musical instruments for horns.

The minister also expressed concern over the high number of deaths due to road accidents and assured that infrastructure upgradation also factored in measures to make travel more comfortable and less dangerous. Minimising the loss of human lives in road accidents is a prime focus, he said.