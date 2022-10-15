Centre planning express highway between Mumbai and Bengaluru, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said Saturday that the Centre was planning to build an express highway between Mumbai and Bengaluru. He also said the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway would take a turn from near the Ring Road of Pune and run as the highway towards the Karnataka capital.

“Just like the national water grid, we want to develop a national highway grid,” the minister said in a virtual address to the Association Of National Exchanges Members Of India’s international convention in Mumbai.

Gadkari said income from tolls had reached Rs 40,000 crore and would rise to Rs 1,40,000 crore by the end of 2024 and added that 27 express highways were coming up in the country.

The Ministry of Road Transports and Highways is planning to take over for 25 years the state highways that have high traffic density, the Union minister said. These would be converted into four-or six-lane highways and the Centre would then collect tolls from them. According to him, the investment along with interest and land acquisition costs will be fully recovered from these highways in 12-13 years.

Gadkari said the central government gave the highest priority to infrastructure development in the country, and sought to assure that investments in the sector would be risk-free and yield good returns.

“The financial markets need to come up with innovative models to fund India’s infrastructure growth. We are inviting investments in the PPP model. We can export energy to the world if we channel our investments to waste management, green hydrogen, solar, and several such projects. Innovation, entrepreneurship, and science and technology are the wealth of future India,” he said.