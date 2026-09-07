Gadkari says ‘got 92% of votes in areas linked to underworld’. Then came a disclaimer

Gadkari said that while he received around 70-75 per cent of the vote in some highly educated areas, his vote share was as high as 92 per cent in areas he described as being associated with the criminal underworld.

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
3 min readSep 7, 2026 05:36 PM IST
Nitin GadkariUnion Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was speaking at the inaugural session of the IIM Nagpur Media Conclave 2026 on Saturday. (Express photo)
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Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday reflected on his political journey while addressing the inaugural session of the IIM Nagpur Media Conclave 2026, emphasising that credibility ultimately determines success in public life.

“I have done everything in politics. I have done good things and bad things, and I have relationships with people across the spectrum,” Nitin Gadkari said, adding that despite his ideological position, he received substantial support even in areas he described as having an “underworld” or criminal presence in Nagpur.

Gadkari said that while he received around 70-75 per cent of the vote in some highly educated areas, his vote share was as high as 92 per cent in areas he described as being associated with the criminal underworld. Then came a disclaimer.

“Do not infer from this that I have very close relations with them. I have built roads there and done social work,” he said.

Gadkari said the experience underlined the importance of creating awareness among citizens about democracy, democratic values and fostering their commitment to them. “Education of the masses is the greatest necessity,” he said, adding that “credibility wins” in a democracy.

Gadkari said that he was an HSC student in 1975 when it was imposed. “I am a product of Emergency,” he said, adding that his studies suffered because of his involvement in politics. “Ideological differences are not the problem. Ideological emptiness is the problem,” Gadkari said.

Recalling his interactions with AB Bardhan during labour protests in Nagpur, Gadkari said he respected the Communist leader for his scholarship and honesty, despite their ideological differences. He said the political leaders of that era were committed to their respective ideologies as well as democracy, regardless of their differences.

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Gadkari argued that the biggest problem facing democracy was not political parties or leaders but the electorate itself. He said citizens needed to be educated on social, economic and educational issues and should vote beyond caste, religion, sect and language, but added that he also experimented with caste-based politics earlier in his career.

As a political party president, Gadkari said he created caste-based cells to secure votes, but, he concluded, the strategy only created a nuisance without delivering the intended political gains.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

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