Gadkari says ‘got 92% of votes in areas linked to underworld’. Then came a disclaimer

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was speaking at the inaugural session of the IIM Nagpur Media Conclave 2026 on Saturday. (Express photo)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday reflected on his political journey while addressing the inaugural session of the IIM Nagpur Media Conclave 2026, emphasising that credibility ultimately determines success in public life.

“I have done everything in politics. I have done good things and bad things, and I have relationships with people across the spectrum,” Nitin Gadkari said, adding that despite his ideological position, he received substantial support even in areas he described as having an “underworld” or criminal presence in Nagpur.

Gadkari said that while he received around 70-75 per cent of the vote in some highly educated areas, his vote share was as high as 92 per cent in areas he described as being associated with the criminal underworld. Then came a disclaimer.