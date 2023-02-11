NITIE Mumbai ninth among all management institutes in India

NITIE Mumbai ninth among all management institutes in India

The National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai, has bagged the ninth position in the latest ranking of the National Institutional Ranking Framework, among all the management institutes in the country.

Under the leadership of Shashi Kiran Shetty – chairman of NITIE board of governors, and Professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari – director of NITIE, the institute has excelled when it comes to striking the right balance between academic knowledge and industrial applications, said officials.