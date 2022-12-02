NITIE changes eligibility criteria to encourage more girls on campus

From the next academic year, candidates with degrees of Master in Science (MSc) in mathematics and statistics will be eligible for Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDIM) offered by Mumbai’s National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), which till now only admitted engineers.

On way to receive the status of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM), NITIE aims to bring gender diversity on campus with this change in eligibility criteria. NITIE Director Professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari said, “Currently, 18 per cent of the students on our campus are girls. The goal is to take this to 30 per cent. Changing admission criteria is just a first step taken toward this goal,” Tiwari said.

He was speaking on how NITIE is taking cue from successfully implemented models by IITs to improve the skewed gender ratio on its campuses, including female supernumerary seats, targeted orientation sessions for girls and proactive efforts by the gender cell, among others.

The ongoing placement season has also been a factor, with NITIE witnessing companies wanting to hire girls in large numbers. “The companies are also looking at bringing diversity in offices,” said Professor Neeraj Pandey, Associate Dean (Placements and Branding) at NITIE.

Pandey said that all 30 girl students from the graduating batch, having work experience, have been placed in only one day. “Of the total 86 girls, 71 have been placed… this phase of placement has concluded. The remaining are likely to be placed in the next placement session to be held in January 2023,” he added.

Accenture Strategy & Consulting, Proctor & Gamble, HUL, A T Kearney Consulting, American Express and Schneider Electric are some of the companies who have hired maximum number of girls, he said.

The new eligibility criteria will be applicable for the admission process that begins in March 2023.