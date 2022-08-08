scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 07, 2022

NITI Aayog meet: Maharashtra CM Shinde emphasises reforms in local bodies, agri, education

Under the RTI Act, the state government will launch an integrated web portal as a single delivery platform for all notified micro-municipal services of the urban local bodies on August 15.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 8, 2022 1:20:49 am
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File)

MAHARASHTRA CHIEF Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday emphasised reforms for ushering in greater transparency and accountability in functioning in urban local bodies. Under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the state government will launch an integrated web portal as a single delivery platform for all notified micro-municipal services of the urban local bodies on August 15.

The portal will automate the administrative work of municipalities and ensure online facilities for service delivery with 404 ULBs onboarded. The objective is to make basic services under these ULBS easily accessible to people, including water supply, sewerage, building plans licenses, finances and no objection certificates.

Speaking at the Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog in New Delhi, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shinde also highlighted the steps taken by the state for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and said that his government was fully committed to the effective rollout of the policy.

Among other projects, which were deliberated in the Niti Ayog meet included Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan – a water conservation scheme launched by the state government – for drought mitigation across 40,000 villages in Maharashtra.

Speaking to the media after the meet, Shinde said, “We presented reforms across urban and rural Maharashtra. We have already sent proposals worth Rs 18,000 crore for projects related to water supply and sanitation through the ‘Swachh Talav Yojana’. We planned a revival of 77 ponds for which Rs 600 crore is sought. The solid waste management works are worth Rs 12,000 crore,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reassured financial and logistics support for the development of Maharashtra,” the CM said.  In the agriculture sector, we will stress crop diversification, increasing irrigation potential from 24 per cent at present and promoting horticulture, Shinde said in his address.

“Following the national policy, it will be our effort to increase pulses and oil seeds production. The country incurs Rs 1 lakh crore expenditure on the import of edible oil and pulses. This can be tackled if our state plays a significant role in increasing areas under oil seeds and pulses,” he added.

While reiterating the state’s commitment to NEP, Shinde said, “School digitisation will be pursued.”

“In the meeting, I highlighted our state scheme Aamche Guruji… The changes in elementary schools are high on the agenda for which Rs 494 crore will be allocated in the first phase.”

While mentioning the Samruddhi Mahamarg project, Shinde said, “The second phase plan with 20 SMART cities was highlighted. We are committed to new greenfield cities. In Navi Mumbai, we have planned a mega township project.”

