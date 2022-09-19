Niti Aayog-like body to be set up at state level, says Devendra Fadnavis

MAHARASHTRA DEPUTY Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced that a state-level body on the lines of NITI Aayog would be set up to carry out comprehensive data analysis and to make studied decisions for transformation in various sectors.

A delegation led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis along with the state chief secretary and secretaries of various departments of the state administration met the chief executive officer and other officials of the Niti Aayog at Sahyadri Guest house on Sunday during which it was proposed to set up the institution of transformation in the state.

The CEO of NITI Aayog and his team of experts also gave a presentation on how the state will be supported by the commission in the transformation of various sectors. In the meeting, CM Shinde assured that the state government will emphasise on successful implementation of various schemes launched by the Union government and Maharashtra will work hard to make its economy reach the target of $1 trillion.

Fadnavis, who is also the state Finance Minister, said that the finance department is prepared to establish an institution on the lines of NITI Aayog in the state. “The state has set a target of $1 trillion economy by 2030, but if we do better, we can achieve this target by 2027,” the deputy CM added.

Addressing the media after the meet, Fadnavis said, “During the meeting with NITI Aayog officials, it was proposed that an institute of transformation on the lines of Niti Aayog would be set up in the state to make studied decisions on various sectors. CM Shinde has given an in-principle nod to the suggestion.”

The monetisation of assets, blockchain in agriculture, transportation taking to alternative fuel or EV policy, non-conventional energy, use of drone in healthcare and agriculture, among others were also discussed in the meeting.

Fadanvis said that NITI Aayog has also carried out an extensive study on similar issues and developed a tool, where inter-related data from various departments is collectively analysed for a better decision-making process.

“For instance, one department has details of an outbreak of disease, while another one possesses information about the location of contaminated water. If these two departments share their data, decision-making would be more effective,” he said.

The deputy CM also said that efforts will be made to deliver medicine through drones in remote areas of the state, saying that there is an emphasis on increasing the use of blockchain and drone systems in the revenue, agriculture and health departments.