Nitesh Rane withdraws bail plea, to surrender in attempt-to-murder case

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, son of Union minister Narayan Rane, withdrew his application for regular bail in the Bombay High Court on Wednesday and said he would surrender before police in the attempt-to-murder case filed against him in Sindhudurg district last month.

The case, lodged in the Kankavli police station, relates to an alleged road rage incident on December 18, 2021, in which Santosh Parab, 44, claimed that an Innova car without a number plate had hit his bike. Parab alleged that he was then assaulted by the car’s occupants and heard one of them tell another that he “should inform Gotya Sawant and Nitesh Rane”.

“In view of what happened yesterday in the Sindhudurg court, the bail applicant intends to surrender before the investigating officer during the course of the day and his bail plea be allowed to be withdrawn. He intends to surrender to face the probe even though five-day protection is still left as per the Supreme Court order,” advocate Satish Maneshinde, appearing for Nitesh, told a bench of Justice C V Bhadang.

The judge then disposed of the MLA’s bail petition.

Soon after a sessions court rejected his petition for regular bail on Tuesday, Nitesh moved the high court for the relief. The sessions court had observed that the MLA could not be released on regular bail without his making a formal plea to surrender. It also said that as the investigation in the case was still incomplete, Nitesh’s custodial interrogation was required.

On January 27 the Supreme Court granted Nitesh 10 days’ protection from arrest and asked him to surrender before the trial court and seek regular bail.

Earlier, on January 17, the high court had refused pre-arrest bail to the MLA and his co-accused Sandesh alias Gotya Sawant but granted the relief to another accused in the case, Manish Dalvi.

After Nitesh’s counsel sought a two-week stay on its order to approach the Supreme Court for bail, the high court, as “a last chance”, extended the police’s assurance that they would not take any coercive action till January 27.