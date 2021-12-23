Nitesh Rane gets police summons in attempt to murder case

The Kankavli police issued summons to MLA Nitesh Rane, son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, in connection with an attempt to murder case registered by them. The notice was issued Tuesday under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure by Kankavli police station.

According to the notice, the case relates to a certain Santosh Parab (44), the complainant, who was going on a bike from Naravde naka in Kankavli earlier this week when an Innova without a number plate hit his bike. A person then climbed out of the Innova vehicle and said “You do Satish Sawant’s work right? I’ll get back at you”, according to police.

The person then attempted to murder the complainant by stabbing him in the chest, according to police. The complainant said he heard the assailant say to another person in the car, “should inform Gotya Sawant and Nitesh Rane”, before they fled from the spot.

The complainant then approached Kankavli police following which an FIR was registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Inspector Sachin Hundalekar issued the summons to Nitesh Rane to appear before the police station.