Nitesh Rane moves Bombay HC for pre-arrest bail plea in attempt-to-murder case

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, son of Union minister Narayan Rane, has approached the Bombay High Court with an anticipatory bail plea in an attempt-to-murder case filed against him in Sindhudurg district last month.

As per the case lodged by the Kankavli police, one Santosh Parab, 44, who was allegedly stabbed in the chest by a man who knocked down the former’s motorbike with a car in Kankavli, heard the assailant telling another person in the car that “they should inform Gotya Sawant and Nitesh Rane”. The assailant was also alleged to have threatened Parab saying, “You are working for Satish Sawant, right? I’ll get back at you.”

Rane moved the High Court after a Sindhudurg special judge rejected his pre-arrest bail plea in which he claimed he had been booked “out of political rivalry and mischievously”.

The charges against the BJP MLA are under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention).

The Sindhudurg sessions court judge rejected Rane’s argument that his custodial investigation was not required because the weapons and the vehicle—an Innova without a number plate—used in the crime had been recovered from another accused. The judge accepted the prosecution’s contention that Rane needed to be quizzed in custody to recover mobile phones of the accused and a vanity van where Rane and his co-accused had met.

The High Court is likely to hear the plea Tuesday.