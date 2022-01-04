Won’t arrest Nitesh Rane till Friday, police tell High Court

Police on Tuesday orally assured the Bombay High Court that it would not take any coercive action till Friday against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, in an attempt-to-murder case filed against him in Sindhudurg district last month.

Justice C V Bhadang, who was hearing Rane’s anticipatory bail plea, was told by Special Public Prosecutor Sudeep Pasbola that Rane was the “mastermind” in the case. The prosecutor sought time to file an affidavit in reply to the bail plea. He also said the accused in the case were influencing witnesses.

Rane’s counsel, Niteen Pradhan, denied the charges and said Rane was ready to cooperate with police. He sought interim protection from arrest till further hearing for the BJP legislator. The High Court posted the matter to Friday, January 7.

As per the case lodged by the Kankavli police, one Santosh Parab, 44, who was allegedly stabbed in the chest by a man who knocked down the former’s motorbike with a car in Kankavli, heard the assailant telling another person in the car that “they should inform Gotya Sawant and Nitesh Rane”. The assailant was also alleged to have threatened Parab saying, “You are working for Satish Sawant, right? I’ll get back at you.”

Rane moved the High Court after a Sindhudurg special judge rejected his pre-arrest bail plea in which he claimed he had been booked “out of political rivalry and mischievously”.

The Sindhudurg sessions court judge rejected Rane’s argument that his custodial investigation was not required because the weapons and the vehicle, an Innova without a number plate, used in the crime had been recovered from another accused. The judge accepted the prosecution’s contention that Rane needed to be quizzed in custody to recover mobile phones of the accused and a vanity van where Rane and his co-accused had met.