scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre inauguration in March

This cultural centre for performing as well as visual arts is housed within the Jio World Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Isha Ambani had announced the opening of NMACC in October to honour her mother’s love for culture.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) will be inaugurated in March, next year, with a three-day launch focussing on themes like the Indian culture, fashion and art.

This cultural centre for performing as well as visual arts is housed within the Jio World Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex. The four-storeyed NMACC will contain 16,000 sq ft of purpose-built exhibition space and three theatres.

A trio of dedicated spaces for the performing arts include The Grand Theatre, The Studio Theatre and The Cube, all built with cutting-edge technology to cater to a wide range of experiences, from intimate screenings and stimulating conversations to multilingual programming and international productions.

The centre will also launch the Art House, a four-storey space to spotlight leading Indian and international artists.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...Premium
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...
In Gujarat, Congress cave-in clears road for Modi 2024, sends a message t...Premium
In Gujarat, Congress cave-in clears road for Modi 2024, sends a message t...
‘Sexually explicit’ video case: WhatsApp tells HC can’t take it down ‘unl...Premium
‘Sexually explicit’ video case: WhatsApp tells HC can’t take it down ‘unl...
More from Mumbai

Isha Ambani had announced the opening of NMACC in October to honour her mother’s love for culture.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-12-2022 at 01:57:25 am
Next Story

President’s advice to trainee officers: ‘Be sensitive towards the deprived’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close