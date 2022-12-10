Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre inauguration in March

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) will be inaugurated in March, next year, with a three-day launch focussing on themes like the Indian culture, fashion and art.

This cultural centre for performing as well as visual arts is housed within the Jio World Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex. The four-storeyed NMACC will contain 16,000 sq ft of purpose-built exhibition space and three theatres.

A trio of dedicated spaces for the performing arts include The Grand Theatre, The Studio Theatre and The Cube, all built with cutting-edge technology to cater to a wide range of experiences, from intimate screenings and stimulating conversations to multilingual programming and international productions.

The centre will also launch the Art House, a four-storey space to spotlight leading Indian and international artists.

Isha Ambani had announced the opening of NMACC in October to honour her mother’s love for culture.