Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

NIT land allotment order withdrawn, urban development dept tells Bombay High Court

The HC had last week ordered status quo on a decision taken by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, when he was the urban development minister in the MVA government, over the allotment of land meant for slum dwellers to private persons.

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) MLAs raise slogans during a protest against the state government on the second day of the Winter Session of Maharashtra Assembly, in Nagpur. (PTI Photo/File)
The state urban development department on Thursday informed the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court that the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) land allotment order has been withdrawn.

In an affidavit submitted to the HC, the department’s principal secretary said that the government had on December 16 issued a revised order cancelling the NIT plot allotment, as the report of the Geelani Committee – constituted by the HC to inquire into allegations of irregularities in the land allotment – was not placed on record before it when it alloted the land in April 2021.

The HC had last week ordered status quo on a decision taken by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, when he was the urban development minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, over the allotment of land meant for slum dwellers to private persons. The Opposition, meanwhile, alleged that wrongdoing in the land allotment led the Shinde government had to cancel the order.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, told mediapersons, “Shinde’s falsehood that he was unaware of the fact that the matter of NIT land was sub-judice has come to light now. A letter was sent to the department in May 2018, making it aware that the matter is sub-judice.”

“It has been proved that there has been wrongdoing and hence, the order was cancelled,” he added. The Opposition has been cornering the Shinde government claiming that land worth Rs 83 crore was sold at a throwaway price of Rs 2 crore despite it being under litigation. Shinde as well as Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have refuted the allegations.

The revised order submitted in the court, signed by Shinde, stated that as the urban development minister in 2021, he had passed an order in which he did not recommend reducing or decreasing the rate of land in question, but noted that charges should be applied for the plot as per government rules.

The CM had added that when it was brought to his notice that the land allotment matter was pending in the court, he cancelled his earlier order, dated April 20, 2021, on December 16, 2022.

“…the Geelani Committee has submitted some recommendations… and the report is under the consideration of the HC. This matter was brought to my notice after the observation of the HC dated 14.12.2022. This matter was not brought to our notice at the time of (issuing) the original order,” the revised order stated.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 03:15:13 am
