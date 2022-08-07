scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman to tour Baramati in Maharashtra, galvanise BJP in Pawar stronghold ahead of 2024 polls

Sitharaman will review the status of various projects and work out a roadmap with the state party unit on what more can be done to give a facelift to Baramati during her visit between August 16 and 18.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: August 7, 2022 10:26:29 am
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit Baramati in Maharashtra, the home turf of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, between August 16 and 18 to galvanise the BJP cadres ahead of the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly polls in 2024.

Highly-placed BJP sources told The Indian Express: “The party has decided to leave no stone unturned to lend its power to its Baramati unit, one of the most difficult seats…. the minister, during her two-day visit, will tour Baramati parliamentary constituency”.

NCP’s Supriya Sule holds the Baramati Lok Sabha seat since 2009, after replacing her father, Pawar, in the constituency. Pawar won successive polls between 1991 and 2004 on his home turf. Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar holds the Baramati assembly seat. Baramati comprises six assembly segments — Indapur, Bhor, Daund, Khadakwasla, Purander and Baramati.

A senior BJP leader said: “Since its formation, the BJP has never been able to win Baramati.” It has always remained the stronghold of the Pawar family.

Sitharaman will review the status of various projects and also work out a roadmap with the state party unit on what more can be done to give a facelift to Baramati, said sources.

The BJP has shortlisted 16 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra which are presently held by either Congress, the NCP or Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray faction, they said. The Centre’s target, according to sources, is to win 45 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 23 seats and its alliance partner Shiv Sena 18.

First published on: 07-08-2022 at 10:15:30 am

