Nirbhaya team rescues Mumbai woman who tried to end her life

The newly formed Nirbhaya team under Khar police rescued a 19-year-old woman who ventured over 100 metres into the sea at Carter Road in Bandra (West) in a bid to end her life following a quarrel with her husband Friday.

Confirming the development, Khar police said the Nirbhaya team was patrolling on the Khar end of Carter Road around 12.45 pm when they received information about a woman who had ventured into the sea, climbing over the rocks.

“Fortunately, water had retreated at the time due to a low tide. We rescued her with the help of local fishermen,” said Sub-Inspector Sheetal Mengade, who led the Nirbhaya team.

The Khar Danda resident had married her boyfriend a few months ago. The cops said she had no complaint related to domestic violence or dowry harassment, but the couple had fought over some personal life choices.

The woman was counselled by the police and escorted back home. The cops also gave her their contact number in case she requires any assistance in future.