Maharashtra: Nirbhaya squad saves life of woman who drank poison

A prompt intervention by the Nirbhaya squad working with the Dahisar police helped save the life of a 73-year-old woman, who had consumed poison.

Police said they received a distress call Saturday from the neighbour of Kundan Ravindra Vaigan at around 5 pm. When Vaigan did not respond to the doorbell, the police personnel broke open the door to enter the house.

“We found her in an unconscious state with froth coming out of her mouth,” said an officer, “We then rushed her to a nearby government hospital immediately and she was saved.”

Police learnt that the woman had been depressed since she lost her daughter to cancer.

“As Vaigan has been living all by herself, she had started feeling lonely due to which she would often tell her neighbours that she feels like ending her life, who would convince her against the idea,” said an officer.

On Saturday, she had a similar conversation with her neighbours and some of them saw her taking a poison bottle inside her house. Initially, the residents did not realise but later when she did not open the door, the locals called the police. “Within four minutes, the patrolling police reached her house and saved her life,” said a senior police officer.