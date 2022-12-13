Nirbhaya funds: Diverted to protect Eknath Shinde legislators, SUVs returned to police stations

TWO DAYS after The Indian Express reported that Bolero vehicles procured using Nirbhaya funds were being used for security of legislators linked to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction, several of these vehicles were returned to police stations from where they were requisitioned.

On Monday, a few of the Bolero vehicles — some called from outside the city — were parked at the garage of the Motor Transport (MT) unit of Mumbai Police. By Monday night, these vehicles were sent to local police stations. Vehicles were returned to Shivaji Nagar, Ghatkopar and Mulund stations.

Also Read | Nirbhaya Fund: The long and cumbersome road to compensation

Sources said in the next few days all the vehicles will be returned to the police stations from where they were taken for security of Shinde camp leaders.

A source said that soon after The Indian Express report, a decision was taken to recall the Bolero vehicles and give them back to the police stations. When The Indian Express visited the MT department, at least 10 Boleros had been parked with one of the vehicles having an “escort duty” placard on the windshield.

Sources said that after checking the condition of the vehicles and updating the logbook about details like the number of kilometres they have run so far, they will be returned to the police stations from where it can again be used for patrolling. Along with these vehicles, the two drivers in charge of every vehicle too have returned and will go to the respective police stations along with the vehicle.

Read in Explained | How the state decides who needs cover, and who pays for it?

The Indian Express had on Sunday reported how of the 220 Bolero vehicles that had been acquired with Nirbhaya funds in June this year, 47 had been taken away for the security of legislators and parliamentarians linked to the Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena. Of these, 17 vehicles had been returned after a few weeks to months; 30 vehicles were still being utilised for security of Shinde camp leaders while local police stations were struggling with old and worn-out vehicles.

Bolero parked at the Shivaji Nagar police station. Bolero parked at the Shivaji Nagar police station.

In some cases, due to shortage of vehicles, staff at the police stations would use vehicles belonging to other police stations or in one case even private vehicles to perform their duties like patrolling, taking accused to court, visiting a crime scene among others. Soon after the report was published, several Opposition leaders from NCP MP Supriya Sule, former CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant criticised the government for using vehicles meant for fighting crimes against women.

Advertisement

Later in a press conference, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that if within seven days the vehicles were not returned to the police stations, they would be protesting against the same.